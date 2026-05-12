A Big Conglomeration Doing Everything Fun, Giving Happiness, Illuminating Joy, Kindness, Love, Many Nows Of Peace/Quiet, Really Serene, Totally. Understand? Very Wow, X-actly. Y? Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah!
An Alphabet of Cherishing, Part 1!
Dear friends,
Thank you for being here!
I just finished filming my new hour of comedy, “An Alphabet Album At Acme,” in Minneapolis this past weekend, and I’m excited to share it with the world as soon as it’s ready!
In the meantime, in the spirit of the piece I wrote last week about cherishing others and in a form inspired by the alphabet, here is a list o…