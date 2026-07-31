Myq Kaplan's Arty Har-Hars

Myq Kaplan's Arty Har-Hars

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Margreet de Heer's avatar
Margreet de Heer
8h

I think we time travel all the time, but when we're back in time we are just our younger selves with no memory of traveling back in time. Then we come back to Now and call it: memories.

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1 reply by Myq Kaplan
Julie VeganScientist's avatar
Julie VeganScientist
20h

My favorite thing to think about with Pinky and The Brain (one of my favorite shows growing up): the theme song say "one is a genius, the other's insane," so which one is which? I think Pinky's response to "what rhymes with June?" is an illustration of just how perceptive and non-linear his thinking is. Is that genius? I don't really know, but I find it pretty clever.

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