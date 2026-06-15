Art and comedy are subjective but Ramin Nazer and Stephen Sondheim are objectively wonderful
A piece about subjectivity in comedy and musical theater, among other things
Dear friends,
Today I’d like to share some thoughts I had about a joke that my friend Ramin Nazer posted to Threads a couple days ago:
“People don’t understand how money works. Elon doesn’t have a trillion gold coins that he swims in. His wealth is stored in something called ‘assets’ and ‘accounts’.
In order to even get a $20 bill, he would need to withdra…