Myq Kaplan's Arty Har-Hars

Myq Kaplan's Arty Har-Hars

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Matt Ruby's avatar
Matt Ruby
24m

Do you see yourself as a tree or as a member of the forest? Feels like so much of this depends on that. Also, that Hillel guy seems sharp. We should name something after him.

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1 reply by Myq Kaplan
MaryBeth Lathrop's avatar
MaryBeth Lathrop
1h

From a cartoon I saw by Dan Piraro, I think:

I called a comedian as soon as he started having chest pain, but it was too late.

Thank you Myq, always you find the smiles in me. Always.

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