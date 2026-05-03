Dear friends,



I’m grateful for you! Thank you for being here!



And now, another edition of my project in which I examine jokes and works of art that I love and that I’ve thought about frequently since first encountering them years and years ago.



The project began with a piece about one Mitch Hedberg joke and has continued with many great jokes from comedy heroes and friends!



Today’s joke comes from my friend, the hilarious Gianmarco Soresi.

“Hollywood needs to cast more actors of color and me” ― Gianmarco Soresi

Gianmarco tweeted this in 2020, and I’ve thought about it a lot since then.

It’s very relatable and very funny.



It reminds me initially of this passage from a teaching by a nun named Venerable Tenzin Tsapel that my Buddhist friend Gus shared with me once:



“We are training to broaden our cherishing—not to destroy our care for ourself. We are making the care for each other being equal to the care we have for ourselves, so there is no need for our care of others to be repaid in some way. That’s how our care for others should be. When we are partial towards ourselves it’s like having a million dollar coins in a great pile and you are only interested in one out of all those dollars. They all have equal value but our self-cherishing is only focused on one, it has the chance to cherish millions. It can use the millions to work for the good of others, but is only interested in one.



What can you do with one dollar compared to a million dollars? You can’t even buy a cup of coffee in most places. This one dollar that you are cherishing seems really ridiculous. If you went down to the bank and said you wanted to invest the one dollar, they would tell you to forget it. If they knew you had a million dollars but you don’t care about the others they would think you were crazy.

Of course the sane thing is to value each one dollar in that pile equally and use it all. So like that our self-cherishing is crazy. And the sane thing to do is to cherish each being equally to ourselves. So the more beings we are able to establish in buddhahood the better. We could have a million buddhas doing millions of enlightened activity for people. But we don’t do that because we still have this self-cherishing attitude. When we can see how faulty that is, how harmful it is and how cherishing others brings everything we ever wanted and so much more, then we begin to see others as precious and our being able to give to them as their being kind.

Even though there are so many beings in the world, we are totally focused on ourselves and our view point. We divide the world into what is important to me and what isn’t. There’s me and this big world out there and I’m part of it, but I’m seeing it in terms of what helps me and what harms me. We are trained to be a bit more socialised than that but scratch the surface a little and you will find that attitude.

Even if you only have three dollars, the two are more important than the one. But when we are part of a group of three we still want our way over the others. Self-cherishing is pathetic.” — Venerable Tenzin Tsapel

The first comedy club I ever performed at was the Comedy Studio in Cambridge, MA. I would go on to perform there many times and I remember the owner, Rick Jenkins, coming up to me after every show and thanking me for performing. And I would thank him for having me.



Early on, I would think “Why is HE thanking ME? I am grateful for the stagetime that I need because I’m just starting out, and he could book all the professional, already-funny comedians he wants to, but he’s giving me, a newbie, a chance, so I should be thanking HIM, not the other way around.”



Eventually, I would come to see our gratitude as mutually INclusive. Without the club, where would I perform? Without comedians, what would the club be?



I experience this mutual gratitude with audience members as well. Sometimes after a show, an audience member might say “thank you for the laughs,” and I will say back to them “thank YOU for the laughs.”



It’s a beautiful, funny, weird symbiotic relationship wherein both comedian and audience member can conceive of the other one providing laughter.



I’m also reminded of this piece of wisdom from the Talmud:



“If I am not for myself, who will be for me? If I am not for others, what am I? And if not now, when?” ―Rabbi Hillel

Humans are communal. We need one another. I eat food but I don’t grow food. I live in a building but I’ve never built a building. I use plumbing but I’m not a plumber. I take medicine but I don’t manufacture medicine (except for the laughter kind, which I’m told is the best, so I am earning my keep in our society).

The whole world is communal. All of existence is communal. All sentient beings (and non-sentient ones?), all of being is, as Thich Nhat Hanh puts it, inter-being. The flower exists because the sun exists, and water, and dirt.

Some people value themselves at the expense of others.

Some people value others at the expense of themselves.

It can be a challenging equilibrium to balance.

I hope we can all do our best to be for others and for ourselves, to see the value in everyone including our own.

And once that happens across the board, I believe that Hollywood WILL be casting more actors of color, of all genders and orientations, of all abilities, of all cultures, of every marginalized group, AND Gianmarco. And also me.



(And you. I cherish YOU.)

And now, because I also like sharing jokes that I’ve written, here are some!



A) is for A million dollars:



I’ve got a million dollar idea: give everyone a million dollars!



B) is for Bucks:



Some stores and organizations have their own money you can spend there, like Disney Dollars. What if Starbucks had their own? They could call it Starbucks Bucks. Or just Star Bucks. Or whatever they wanted! PS Do they already do this? If so, good work, Starbucks!



C) is for a bit of a scene about Coin:



PERSON A: I want to know everything there is!

PERSON B: *starts telling Person A about Bitcoin*

PERSON A: Never mind!

Share

That’s about it from me.

But what about from you?

Here are some questions!



1) How are you doing? What is new and good? How is your heart?

2) Any wisdom you want to share?

3) Grateful for anything lately or ever?

4) Seen any good movies?

5) How are you doing NOW?

Leave a comment

And that’s about it for now.

But what about for later?

Here are some of my upcoming stand-up dates!



— Minneapolis, MN: Acme Comedy Co. (Wednesday-Saturday, May 6-9) *

— Portsmouth, NH: BLEND603 (Friday, May 22) **

— Cambridge, MA: The Comedy Studio (Saturday, May 23) ***

— Newport, RI: Newport Craft Brewing (Sunday, May 24, 6pm & 8pm) ****



* I am recording a new album at these Minneapolis shows, so if you know anyone in the area, thanks for considering letting them know!



** Just added recently! Tell all your NH friends!



*** For the Comedy Studio shows, you can use the code “MYQ” at checkout and that will take $10 off of any purchase of $40 or more. And you can use that for ANY Comedy Studio shows, not just mine. Though I recommend mine! (And also check out the fun poster my friend McKinley Cox made to celebrate these shows!)



**** Part of the Rogue Island Comedy Festival!

And that’s about all for now!



Much love to you and yours and all!

PS Bonus: here’s a joke of mine accompanied by photos of me doing stand-up!

Follow me on social media for more!