Myq Kaplan's Arty Har-Hars

Myq Kaplan's Arty Har-Hars

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The Bob's avatar
The Bob
7d

(I’ll share it. I learned one is not allowed to “cross post” posts that are paid—only free posts.)

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Stephen D Forman's avatar
Stephen D Forman
8d

85,000,000,000,000 years into the future: Heat death of the universe

85,000,000,000,006 years in the future: "I want to talk about Heat death of the universe!" -- last particle of comedy

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