Dear friends,



Thank you for being here!

First, I am excited to share that my stand-up comedy album “Live In Between Albums 2: Rocky Mountain Hi!” is now available everywhere you might want to listen to a comedy album. I recorded this album a few years ago, but up until today it was only available exclusively on Sirius satellite radio. Now it is EVERYWHERE! PLEASE ENJOY!

Art: McKinley Cox, Photo: Mindy Tucker

And now, I present another edition of my project in which I discuss jokes that I love and why they have stuck with me



It began with me sharing a piece about one Mitch Hedberg joke I love and has continued with discussions of many great jokes from lots of comedy heroes and friends!



Today’s comes from comedian Jim Gaffigan:

“You ever rent a movie that was released a while ago and you enjoy it but there’s kind of that awkardness ‘cause you can’t talk about it with anyone? Like, ‘Hey I just saw Heat!’ ‘Heat? I saw that six years ago!’ ‘I wanna talk about it now!’” — Jim Gaffigan

This is a beautiful joke.



Part of the beauty about it is the dichotomy of its extreme specificity (it’s about a movie that is 30+ years old!) and its universal relatability (wanting to talk to someone about something that’s no longer trending, as they say. (Do they still say “trending?” I still want to talk about trending NOW.)



Jim Gaffigan told this joke in a special that came out in the year 2000 about a movie that came out in 1995, and I’m still thinking about it in 2026.



In fact, some years ago I thought about writing a joke to do in my stand-up that went “I want to talk about Jim Gaffigan’s ‘Heat’ joke NOW,” but I couldn’t figure out a way to do it without telling Jim Gaffigan’s ‘Heat’ joke first.



At least two friends of mine DID figure it out. My hilarious friend Josh Gondelman (who I’ve written about before) tweeted this a few years ago:



“This Jim Gaffigan joke is still perfect.

And yes I know it’s from 20 years ago, but I wanna talk about it now.”



He included the video I shared above, a perfect way to do it.



And my also hilarious friend Nick Vatterott (who I will write about in the future) once tweeted AT Jim Gaffigan something like “I want to talk about your ‘Heat’ joke NOW.”



Gondelman went even further, in this Vulture piece:



“I feel like once a year I’ll circle an idea that I’m just like, Oh, I’m just writing Jim Gaffigan’s joke about ‘But I want to talk about it now!’ — his joke about watching a movie five years late. Because now, that feeling is so prominent. Everybody watches all of Stranger Things in a weekend, and then four weeks later, you’re like, ‘Have you guys seen Stranger Things?’ ‘We’re on to the Game of Thrones prequel now.’ So ‘I want to talk about it now’ is a constant feeling.”



It’s incredible that Gaffigan’s joke started out as a meditation on how a particular work of art often exists at a particular cultural moment, such that when that specific moment has passed, it feels like it’s “too late” to talk about it, and a quarter of a century later, comedians are STILL TALKING ABOUT THIS JOKE, REVERING IT BECAUSE IT HAS BECOME A WORK OF ART THAT IS TIMELESS!



Now, over the past few decades, the world of entertainment has shifted. Jim’s joke arose out of a world where more people watched the same things, in part because there were fewer things to watch.



For example, according to Wikipedia, the sitcom “Veronica’s Closet” debuted in 1997 and 35 million people watched it. Meanwhile, according to an AI overview that appeared against my will when googling “The Big Bang Theory,” that show “was a massive ratings juggernaut, with its 2019 series finale drawing 18.5 million viewers. It consistently ranked as one of TV’s most-watched shows, averaging over 18 million viewers annually from its sixth season (2012–13) onward.” (The premiere in 2008 got about 8 million.)



One of the biggest sitcoms of the past decade was watched by way fewer people than a sitcom from the 90s that most people haven’t been talking about since the 90s. (I may be the first person to ever say “I want to talk about Veronica’s Closet NOW.”)



And I’m grateful for this entertainment evolution. Without it, shows like “30 Rock” (which I LOVE) might not have even been made because only 2 or 3 million people were regularly watching it, which would have been considered “a flop” just a decade earlier.



There’s not just three channels anymore. There’s not even just 100 cable channels. There are near-infinite YouTube channels, web series, podcasts, TED talks, Instagram reels, TikToks, you know, all the everything. (I want to talk about “Everything Everywhere All At Once” NOW.)



It’s essentially a miracle when anyone is watching the same thing at the same time today. I just shared the movie “Heat” with my wonderful girlfriend Rini for the first time LAST WEEK. And then we watched the movie “The Sting.” Until a few months ago, Rini had never seen “30 Rock.” Now she’s seen it all.



There is so much beautiful art being made now, AND there has been so much beautiful art made at so many different times, even before you and I were born, if you can believe it. And any of it can be worth talking about at any time.



So now, partly because of society’s evolution BUT MAINLY ALSO MY OWN, I love talking about art that I love WHENEVER I WANT TO.



For example, I’m doing it RIGHT NOW. That’s what this newsletter is about. Celebrating the comedy art that I love so much that it has stuck with me eternally as I move forward in time.



I hope you do the same, and I hope you tell people about the momentous work I’m doing right here, in celebrating the momentous work of others. Tell everyone, whenever you want! Today, tomorrow, in 6 years, in 20 years, in bleep blorps (robot alien units of time?).



More importantly, I hope you love what you love right now, and now, and now, and celebrate it whenever you want. Always. Be. Celebrating. Thank you for coming to my ‘Heat’ talk.

And now, because I also like sharing my own jokes, here are some of my own jokes (all about heat in some way):



A) is for A first joke about heat:



The song lyrics “In your eyes, the light, the heat…” could be about Lasik surgery!



B) is for Big picture:



A lot of people are concerned with their legacy, but they’re thinking small, like “how will I be remembered in 100 years?” whereas I’m thinking bigger, like what can I do that will still be around after the heat death of the universe? Nothing? OK, then I’m going to watch some more 30 Rock.



C) is for Can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen:



Sexists have historically said that a woman’s place is IN the kitchen, which I think suggests that women CAN stand the heat and as a man I’m a cold little baby who has to get out of there.

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And that’s about it from me.

But what about from you?

Here are some questions!



1) How are you doing? What is new and good? How is your heart?

2) What works of art do YOU want to talk about NOW?

3) Have you seen Heat? 30 Rock? Veronica’s Closet?

4) What art do you want to keep secret?

5) How are you doing NOW?

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And that’s about it for now.

But what about for later?

Here are some upcoming stand-up dates I have in 2026!



(MORE COMING SOON AND ALWAYS HOPEFULLY, AND IF YOU SIGN UP HERE AT PUNCHUP.LIVE/MYQKAPLAN, YOU CAN LEARN MORE!)



— Janesville, WI: Comedy Cabin (Thursday, March 26)

— Chicago, IL: Space Time Chicago (Friday, March 27)

— Mahomet, IL: Yellow & Co. (Saturday, March 28)

— Eau Claire, WI: The Plus (Sunday, March 29)

— Washington, DC: The Comedy Loft (Friday-Saturday, April 3-4, 2026)

— Charlotte, NC: Duckworth’s (Sunday, April 5, 2026)

— Minneapolis, MN: Acme (Wednesday-Saturday, May 6-9)



And that’s about all for now!

Much love to you and yours and all!

PS Bonus: here’s a joke of mine accompanied by photos of me doing stand-up, which is a thing I’m doing sometimes now! Follow me on social media for more!