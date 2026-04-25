Dear friends,

I’m grateful that you’re here!

Thank you!



And now, welcome to another edition of my project where I share jokes that I love and a further discussion of those jokes and that love!



This project began last year, with this piece about one Mitch Hedberg joke, where I assessed Hedberg in this way:



”His jokes are songs, infinitely relistenable. Whereas so much comedy requires surprise to have its desired effect, Hedberg’s has somehow transcended that.”



I now revisit another delightful Hedberg comedy banger. and I hope you enjoy:



“I used to live here in Los Angeles, on Sierra Bonita, and I had an apartment, and I had a neighbor. And whenever he would knock on my wall, I knew he wanted me to turn my music down. And that made me angry, cause I like loud music. So when he knocked on the wall, I’d mess with his head. I’d say, ‘Go around! I cannot open the wall. I don’t know if you have a doorknob on the other side, but over here there’s nothing... it’s just flat!’” — Mitch Hedberg

I love this, and there are a couple elements of it that I want to discuss.



First, this sounds like a fun Life Bit to do.



A “Life Bit” is what I call doing a bit in real life, as opposed to on stage.



Not only is this a fun Life Bit that Mitch has discovered here, it’s one that I never thought of and never heard anyone do anything like before. It’s innovative!



For example, a lot of people have answered “Did you get a haircut?” with “I got them ALL cut” (classic Life Bit!) and who has never heard a dad respond to a child saying “I’m hungry” with “Nice to meet you, Hungry, I’m Dad!”



(The overlap between Dad Jokes and Life Bits is noteworthy.)



But this Hedberg bit is no Dad Joke. This is a professional comedy-grade Life Bit.

Someone was knocking on the wall because of the loud music, a common experience that means a specific thing. But Mitch saw that common experience and responded uncommonly. Because knocking is also often for DOORS.



You get it. I’m over-explaining the joke, because it’s just so fun to play around in Mitch’s world, to dance around in his brain. Really, truly imagine if the character he created here actually existed, a person who genuinely thinks the guy knocking MIGHT have a doorknob on the other side of the wall. It is a source of (to me) unending delight.



One of my favorite things is when a person who DOES know pretends that they DON’T know, playing a character like Stephen Colbert did on the Colbert Report, for example. I call that kind of character “the confident wrongsman.”



So, that’s one thing. A fun thing. About the joke.



The other thing I want to discuss is about the CONTENT of this joke and some greater real world implications, in that it’s always fascinating to me when someone gets LOUDER in hopes of making things QUIETER. Mitch’s neighbor wants their to be LESS noise, so they make MORE noise in hopes of accomplishing that.



I suppose it’s like the kind of vaccines that have a little bit of the disease in them, which was sometimes necessary to cure the whole thing. But other times, it can get out of hand.



I remember being in elementary school and whispering with friends, only to be shushed by teachers with the LOUDEST shushes I’ve ever heard, way louder than any whispering we were doing, not at all accomplishing the task of making less noise, because you can’t really make less noise by adding more noise. That’s why there’s no vaccine for loudness. (That’s ONE of the reasons.)



Another fun Life Bit could have been for Mitch to pretend that the guy liked the loud music so much, he was adding to it! Joining the band! Like, that music is NOT LOUD ENOUGH, so let’s ADD SOME BANGING! BANG BANG BANG! KNOCK KNOCK KNOCK! (-ING ON HEAVEN’S WALL?)



And that’s essentially what I’m doing here, adding even more notes to Mitch’s beautiful musical joke art. Mitch and I are basically in a band together now.



Thanks Mitch, and thanks Mitch’s neighbor. Jesus was right when he said “Love thy neighbor,” and the often unspoken corollary, “…and also of course love Mitch’s neighbor, because he added to the beautiful Mitch music that we all get to enjoy.”



PS A bonus discovery I made: Turns out, Mitch may have written the most enjoyable knock-knock joke ever, and it doesn’t even have a “Who’s there?” there. Knock knock, Mitch is here.

And now, because I also like sharing my own jokes, here are some of those!



A) is for A door joke I adore:



Don’t knock it until you’ve tried it, unless it’s a door.

Then, don’t try it until you’ve knocked it.



B) is for a joke about doors from Before:



Before there were revolving doors, there were only non-revolving doors.

But then, there was a revolution. An evolution. A revolution evolution.

So the revolving door is also an evolving door.



C) is for Comedy (about doors):



When doing an outdoor comedy show, it’s harder to read the room.

Share

And that’s about it from me.

What about from YOU?

Here are some questions!



1) How are you doing? What is new and good? How is your heart?

2) Do you have any Life Bits you enjoy doing?

3) Have a favorite confident wrongsman-type experience to share?

4) Any thoughts on doors? (Or we can close the door on the topic.)

5) How are you doing NOW?

Leave a comment

And that’s about it for now.

But what about for later?

Here are some of my upcoming stand-up dates!



— Minneapolis, MN: Acme Comedy Co. (Wednesday-Saturday, May 6-9) *

— Portsmouth, NH: BLEND603 (Friday, May 22) **

— Cambridge, MA: The Comedy Studio (Saturday, May 23) ***

— Newport, RI: Newport Craft Brewing (Sunday, May 24, 6pm & 8pm) ****



* I am recording a new album at these Minneapolis shows, so if you know anyone in the area, thanks for considering letting them know!



** Just added!



*** For the Comedy Studio shows, you can use the code “MYQ” at checkout and that will take $10 off of any purchase of $40 or more. And you can use that for ANY Comedy Studio shows, not just mine. Though I recommend mine! (And also check out the fun poster my friend McKinley Cox made to celebrate these shows!)



**** Part of the Rogue Island Comedy Festival!

And that’s about all for now!

Much love to you and yours and all!

PS Bonus: here’s a joke of mine accompanied by photos of me doing stand-up!

Follow me on social media for more!