Myq Kaplan's Arty Har-Hars

Myq Kaplan's Arty Har-Hars

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Kelly Ha Yes's avatar
Kelly Ha Yes
7h

Your A, B, and C are all good jokes!

I don’t have a favorite Golden Girl because I enjoy them together as a unit of Golden Girls, riffing off each other.

Your piece and Mitch’s joke remind me of one of the two jokes I can actually recall when it’s joke time: What did the green grape say to the purple grape? Breathe!

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Jeff S's avatar
Jeff S
10h

I wrote a joke for my own amusement recently (used to write for comedians, but retired). It’s a simple question: Is there anyone more worthless than a colorblind racist?

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