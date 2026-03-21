Dear friends,



I’m grateful that you’re here! Thank you for so being.

And now, welcome to another edition of my project wherein I share jokes that I love and a further discussion of those jokes and that love!



This project began last year, with this piece about one Mitch Hedberg joke, where I assessed Hedberg thusly:



”His jokes are songs, infinitely relistenable. Whereas so much comedy requires surprise to have its desired effect, Hedberg’s has somehow transcended that.”



I now revisit another delightful Hedberg comedy gem.

I hope you enjoy!

“I really like refried beans, man. That’s why I want to try FRIED beans. Because maybe they’re just as good and we’re wasting time.” — Mitch Hedberg



I don’t remember when I first learned about refried beans.

Early enough that I don’t remember.



I do remember when I first heard of “fried beans.”

It was in this Mitch Hedberg joke.



I don’t know the history of fried beans or refried beans. I don’t eat a lot of fried things. In fact, every time I go to type the word “fried,” I almost type the word “friend,” I assume because my muscle memory is basically saying “you think about friends way more than you ever think about fried things, so that must be what we’re typing, right?”



If refried beans are really beans that are fried again, then fried beans precede refried beans on the evolutionary bean chart, but long enough ago that the idea of re-frying the bean isn’t even evoked by the phrase. It’s just its own thing now. Refried beans. Like the way most people don’t think about the city of Hamburg when discussing hamburgers, and we don’t think about the city of Veggieburg when veggieburgers come up.



I googled “refried beans” and “fried beans.”

Several more pages came up for “refried beans” and many of the options that came up for “fried beans” gave results for “refried beans” anyway, basically asking the question, “Do you mean RE-fried? Surely you must mean RE-fried.”



I also googled “beans fried only once” and that is when I learned that the “re-” in “refried beans” doesn’t actually mean “again,” it means “very.” So refried beans are actually VERY fried beans.



How does this affect Mitch’s joke? Well, I think the spirit of it lives on (just as the spirit of Mitch does), because if they were called “very fried beans,” maybe he would have wondered if they didn’t have to be fried so very much to still be enjoyed!



He wanted to experience maximum joy in minimum time.

And I get that.



Isn’t that what a lot of life is about?

We are here, alive, for a relatively short time.

How much joy can we experience, how much joy can we bring, how much joy can we share, in that short time?

Joy, or really really joy?



I’m grateful that even though Mitch’s short time alive is over, he continues to share joy with the world, ever growing and expanding. Some folks have told me that they only discovered Mitch in the past year because I wrote about one of his jokes. The joy keeps on joy-ing. So I’m glad to continue to spread the good, joyful word.



And I’m also glad to have learned this fact about the etymology of “refried beans,” because I love language and I love learning itself.



And I only hope that you can forgive my previous ignorance, and if need be, now that I have learned and grown, reFRIEND me.



Thank you. Much love. Cool beans.

And now, because I like sharing jokes of my own, here are some of those!



A) is for A riddle:



What’s black and white and green all over? Soy!

(Soy sauce is black. Soy milk is white. Soy beans are green.)

Soy: nature’s riddle!



B) is for Brains:



‪Maybe zombies just want to eat our brains because we refer to that part of our body as our melon, noodle, or bean!



C) is for Cool beans!:



Something that you can say when something ISN’T cool? ”Warm beans!”

(Though warm beans are pretty cool.)

Share

And that’s about it from me. But what about from YOU?

Here are some questions you can answer if you like!



1) How are you doing? What is new and good? How is your heart?

2) How is your bean? Your noodle? Your melon? Your mind?

3) Did you just learn the etymology of “refried beans” like I did?

4) Any fun facts of etymology (or anything) you’d like to share?

5) How are you doing NOW?

Leave a comment

And that’s about it for now.

But what about for later?

Here are some upcoming stand-up dates!



(MORE COMING SOON AND ALWAYS HOPEFULLY, AND IF YOU SIGN UP HERE AT PUNCHUP.LIVE/MYQKAPLAN, YOU CAN LEARN MORE!)



— Janesville, WI: Comedy Cabin (Thursday, March 26)

— Chicago, IL: Space Time Chicago (Friday, March 27)

— Mahomet, IL: Yellow & Co. (Saturday, March 28)

— Eau Claire, WI: The Plus (Sunday, March 29)

— Washington, DC: The Comedy Loft (Friday-Saturday, April 3-4, 2026)

— Charlotte, NC: Duckworth’s (Sunday, April 5, 2026)

— Minneapolis, MN: Acme (Wednesday-Saturday, May 6-9)

(Thanks to Rini for creating that flyer and thanks to Liesl for posing with me!)



And that’s about all for now!

Much love to you and yours and all!

PS Bonus: here’s a joke of mine accompanied by photos of me doing stand-up, which is a thing I’m doing sometimes now! Follow me on social media for more!



