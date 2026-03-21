Myq Kaplan's Arty Har-Hars

Myq Kaplan's Arty Har-Hars

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Chad Riden's avatar
Chad Riden
12h

1) How are you doing? What is new and good? How is your heart?

better than I deserve. got a new car which is also old but good. I haven't had any tests ran but my heart seems fine I guess.

2) How is your bean? Your noodle? Your melon? Your mind?

also doing well. I have purpose and vision. I feel supported and loved.

3) Did you just learn the etymology of “refried beans” like I did?

yes. I have wondered about that but not enough to Google it. bless you, sir.

4) Any fun facts of etymology (or anything) you’d like to share?

no.

5) How are you doing NOW?

still pretty great. let me book you to do a show in Taos, and perhaps elsewhere around New Mexico. it's not all breaking bad stuff. we we're doing fun / nice things too, but also crime, yes.

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Sam Uelniram's avatar
Sam Uelniram
7h

All those who believe in psychokinesis…raise my hand.

Someone asked me, if I were stranded on an desert island what book would I bring…I said, “How to build a boat!”

-Steven Wright

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