Dear friends,



I’m grateful that you’re here! Thank you for so being.

And now, welcome to another edition of my project wherein I share jokes that I love and a further discussion of those jokes and that love!



This project began last year, with this piece about one Mitch Hedberg joke, where I assessed Hedberg thusly:



”His jokes are songs, infinitely relistenable. Whereas so much comedy requires surprise to have its desired effect, Hedberg’s has somehow transcended that.”



I now revisit another delightful Hedberg comedy classic.

I hope you enjoy!



“This one commercial said ‘Forget everything you know about slip covers,’ so I did. And it was a load off my mind. Then the commercial tried to sell slip covers, but I didn’t know what the f- they were.” — Mitch Hedberg

I love this.

Maybe my favorite part about it is the “so I did” piece of it.

As if it could be possible to intentionally forget something. (Unless you have one of those mind-erasing Men in Black-style hypnosis gadgets. And I don’t think I have one. But that’s just what I would say if I had one and used it on myself to make myself forget I had one! Hmm.)

It seems akin to “Don’t think of a purple elephant.” Before someone says that to you, you probably weren’t. (Were you?) But after they say NOT to, you can’t help but be doing it. Language is so powerful.

I’m also reminded of one of the 613 mitzvot (good deeds) of the Torah (the Jewish part of the Bible) that God (God) instructed people to do, one that my friend (Sarah) I believe referred to as the “mitzvah of forgetting”:



“When you reap your harvest in your field and forget a sheaf in the field, you shall not go back to take it; it shall be [left] for the stranger, the orphan, and the widow, so that the L-rd, your G‑d, will bless you in all that you do”

— Deuteronomy, courtesy of this website that offers a nice explainer



My friend told me about a devout person who wanted to perform all 613 of those good deeds, and did so meticulously until they got to this one, which caused a kind of paradox, because this is the only one that cannot be done purposefully, due to forgetfulness being a key component of it. The more this person might try to accomplish this good deed, the less capable they are of so doing. (Again, unless you’ve got that Men in Black device. Only sci-fi can help slice through this spiritual Gordian knot!)



Back in the world of sci-FA (science FACT), it’s kind of beautiful that the person who wants to do everything right has at least one thing that they can’t do BECAUSE of how much they want to do everything right, and the person likeliest to complete this mission is the most forgetful person.

So just know that if you have ever been forgetful, you may have accidentally been righteous.

For example, just the other day, I bought two small bags of dried mango at the food coop, put one bag in each of my two coat pockets, and then when I returned home, found that I had only one bag. I don’t know where the other one fell out, but I hope someone got to enjoy it who wouldn’t have otherwise. (And hopefully they’re a widow, orphan, stranger, or purple elephant. I think I’ve got the best shot with “stranger.”)

It’s a very nice reframe. Instead of beating myself up over wasting money, losing something, and not having the food I bought that I wanted, I can conceive of it as having potentially done a good deed, all through the power of my forgetting.

And who knows what good deeds YOU have done through the power of your own forgetfulness!



Thank you for doing that, whatever it was!



PS If anyone needs to know, a slip cover is "a removable covering for an article of furniture” and a purple elephant is “an elephant that is purple.” Also, I just remembered that ELEPHANTS NEVER FORGET. I ALMOST FORGOT! (And if I had, it might have been a mitzvah.)

And now, because I also like sharing jokes of my own, here are some of those!



A) is for A riddle about elephants:



What time is it for an elephant to go to the dentist? All day!

(Their tusks are very long and would probably take a while to clean.)



B) is for Bed:



If you tuck your sheets into the sides of your bed, YOU’VE GOT IT MADE.



C) is for Cryptomnesia:



I forget where I first learned about cryptomnesia. Maybe I never did.

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And that’s about it from me. But what about from YOU? Some questions!



1) How are you doing? What is new and good? How is your heart?

2) Do you remember where you first learned about cryptomnesia?

3) Any fun facts about elephants you want to share?

4) What’s a slip cover?

5) How are you doing NOW?

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And that’s about it for now.

But what about for later?

Here are some upcoming stand-up dates!



— Minneapolis, MN: Acme Comedy Co. (Wednesday-Saturday, May 6-9) *

— Cambridge, MA: The Comedy Studio (Saturday, May 23) **

— Newport, RI: Newport Craft Brewing (Sunday, May 24, 6pm & 8pm) ***



* I am recording a new album at these Minneapolis shows, so if you know anyone in the area, thanks for considering letting them know!



** For the Comedy Studio shows, you can use the code “MYQ” at checkout and that will take $10 off of any purchase of $40 or more. And you can use that for ANY Comedy Studio shows, not just mine. Though I recommend mine!



*** Part of the Rogue Island Comedy Festival!

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And that’s about all for now!

Much love to you and yours and all!

PS Bonus: here’s a joke of mine accompanied by photos of me doing stand-up, which is a thing I’m doing sometimes now! Follow me on social media for more!