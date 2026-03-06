Myq Kaplan's Arty Har-Hars

Myq Kaplan's Arty Har-Hars

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Stephen D Forman's avatar
Stephen D Forman
Mar 6

"Thanks for staying at our AirBnB! You'll find shampoo in the shower, extra TP in the cupboard, and if you need hand towels, I've left a stack of robes and scissors. You know what to do."

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1 reply by Myq Kaplan
Frozen Cusser's avatar
Frozen Cusser
Mar 9

I love wearing a robe between the time between shower and bed (as it prevents me from having to put on pants until the next morning). The "level-up" to a robe I've found is a soft, hooded poncho that I don't have to worry about tying around me.

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