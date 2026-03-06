Dear friends,



I’m grateful that you’re here!

Thank you for being here!

And now, welcome to another edition of my project wherein I share jokes that I love and a further discussion of those jokes and that love!



This project began one year ago, with this piece about one Mitch Hedberg joke, where I assessed Hedberg thusly:



”His jokes are songs, infinitely relistenable. Whereas so much comedy requires surprise to have its desired effect, Hedberg’s has somehow transcended that.”



I now revisit another delightful Hedberg comedy beaut.

I hope you enjoy!

“I got a robe. It’s not a robe, really, it’s just a towel that fits me.”

— Mitch Hedberg

I love wearing a robe.

When I’m staying at a hotel and I open the closet and there’s a robe hanging there, I get excited. Excited to... relax?

Imagine if I opened the closet and there was a tuxedo hanging there. Then I’d have to go complete some secret agent mission. Kaplan, Myq Kaplan. Shaken, not stirred. All that.



But when the closet only houses a robe? My mission, if I choose to accept it, is to relax in that robe.



Even if I had plans to leave the hotel. Sorry, there’s a robe here.



I love wearing a hotel robe so much that my wonderful partner Rini suggested I might enjoy wearing a robe at home, and so we got me a robe. And I hardly ever wear it. I love it when I do, but there’s something about the specificity of the HOTEL robe that really does it for me.



Maybe it’s because it highlights the quality of the hotel. If the hotel has a robe, it’s less likely to have bedbugs.



Or maybe it’s because it highlights the away-ness of the experience. It’s a vacation. It’s an adventure.



And right in the middle of that adventure, the robe represents relaxation.



Right in the middle of that away-ness, the comfort of home.



Soft, warm, relaxing, enjoyable home.



Mitch is right. It IS like wearing a towel. And the towel comes right after the shower or bathing experience. Warming us if we’re cold. Drying us when we’re wet. Returning us back to a peaceful state.



It’s funny that Hedberg says “It’s not a robe, really, it’s just a towel that fits me.”



Because what is “a towel that fits me” but a robe?



It’s like saying “It’s not a square, really, it’s just a rectangle where all the sides are the same length.”



Or “It’s not [insert your own thing], it’s just [basically the definition of that thing].”



It’s not a joke, it’s just a perfect comedic experience that’s helping me understand why I’m sometimes more excited about a robe in a hotel than my robe at home, because when I’m away from home, the robe REPRESENTS home. But when I’m AT home, I don’t need something that represents home, because home IS home.



So wearing a robe at a hotel feels like a home away from home, and wearing a robe at home is kind of a hat on a hat, but this is good news, because I really ENJOY metaphorical hats on hats AND bonus, home is where I hang my hat, so wearing the robe here is like a home in a home, the place where I hang my hat on a hat.



This is all to say, “a towel that fits me” is a phrase that makes me feel as warm and fuzzy as my robe, which I’m inspired to wear even more now. Maybe with a home hat as well.



Hats off to you, Mitch! Robe on, hats off!

And now, because I also like to share my own jokes, here are some of my own jokes!



A) is for A thought about robes and towels:



There are paper towels but there are no paper robes.

Or maybe there are, but no thank you.



B) is for this Bounty we are about to receive:



Someone searching for paper towels is a Bounty hunter.



C) is for a story about a Comedy bit my friend Micah and I came up with long ago:



Micah and I created a sketch where we each played rotating characters of Hollywood executives meeting with a series of robots auditioning for him. One of them was named Robe-Oboe-Bot. He asked me what my deal was and I said “I wear a robe, I play the oboe, and I’m a robot!” and then he said “Exit to the right” because I didn’t get the part. Then there was one named Robe-Oboe-Bot-Boat, which was almost the same except it could also turn into a boat. “Exit to the right.” Then there was one named Rowboat, which WAS just a boat. “Exit to the right.” Eventually the one who DID get the part was the one with the longest, most convoluted name, but thinking back, I think it would have been more fun to give the part to Rowboat.

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And that’s about it from me.

But what about from YOU?

Here are some questions!



1) How are you doing? What is new and good? How is your heart?

2) Do you have a robe? Do you enjoy wearing robes?

3) Have a “It’s not a [blank], it’s just [definition of blank]” to share?

4) What helps you feel at home when away, or at home?

5) How are you doing NOW?

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And that’s about it for now.

But what about for later?

Here are some upcoming stand-up dates I have in 2026!



(MORE COMING SOON AND ALWAYS HOPEFULLY, AND IF YOU SIGN UP HERE AT PUNCHUP.LIVE/MYQKAPLAN, YOU CAN LEARN MORE!)



— Janesville, WI: Comedy Cabin (Thursday, March 26)

— Chicago, IL: Space Time Chicago (Friday, March 27)

— Mahomet, IL: Yellow & Co. (Saturday, March 28)

— Eau Claire, WI: The Plus (Sunday, March 29)

— Washington, DC: The Comedy Loft (Friday-Saturday, April 3-4, 2026)

— Charlotte, NC: Duckworth’s (Sunday, April 5, 2026)

— Minneapolis, MN: Acme (Wednesday-Saturday, May 6-9, link coming soon!)



And that’s about all for now!

Much love to you and yours and all!

PS Bonus: here’s a joke of mine accompanied by photos of me doing stand-up, which is a thing I’m doing sometimes now! Follow me on social media for more!