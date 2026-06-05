Dear friends,



I’m grateful that you’re here! Thank you!



And now, welcome to another edition of my project where I share jokes that I love and a further discussion of those jokes and that love!



This project began last year, with this piece about one Mitch Hedberg joke, where I assessed Hedberg in this way:



”His jokes are songs, infinitely relistenable. Whereas so much comedy requires surprise to have its desired effect, Hedberg’s has somehow transcended that.”



I now revisit another delightful Hedberg comedy gem. and I hope you enjoy:

People say "Mitch, why'd you get into comedy? Were you funny?" "No, I was just good at holding ice cream cones." — Mitch Hedberg



There is something so simple about this.

And something larger.

The simple thing is this: an ice cream cone and a microphone have very similar shapes, so if you’re good at holding one, perhaps you’ll be good at holding the other.



For example, check out this cartoon of me holding an ice cream cone as well as broccoli with a microphone on my shirt, courtesy of Ramin Nazer who created this wonderful art as the logo for my podcast, Broccoli & Ice Cream!

Back to Mitch.



Mitch’s joke is funny to me for multiple reasons.

One reason: the concept of being “good at holding ice cream cones.”

I mean, I’ve certainly seen sad children lose control of their cones, but after a certain point, I think most people can handle holding a cone as well as anyone else. There’s a reason that ice cream cone-holding isn’t an Olympic event or a Guinness record you can win*. Probably several reasons.

Another reason that the joke is funny: the idea that being good at holding a microphone is what you need in order to become a comedian. For sure, it can help! But also, you’re allowed to just leave the mic in the stand.



The larger thing is this: the message in this joke is not so far removed from the way many people think about things in life. If something looks like something on the surface, maybe there’s a deeper connection.



My understanding is that Warren G. Harding was a particularly ineffective president, but he was elected in large part because he was tall and handsome and fit people’s image of what a president should LOOK like. He presented presidentially.



Perhaps function DOES follow form sometimes. And we are visual creatures, most of us. We can see farther than we can hear, smell, taste, or touch. So it makes sense that we use visual information to make assessments of the world, when no further information is available.



Also, sometimes function follows form because of a self-fulfilling prophecy of a kind. Perhaps you’ve heard this: “Whether you think you can, or you think you can’t—you’re right,” which is often attributed to Henry Ford though check out the history of other people who have said similar things including as far back as the first century BC, including this one that I think is more accurate: “If you believe you can’t do a thing you certainly can’t do it. If you believe you can do it you usually can.”



There’s also nominative determinism, the theory that suggests a person’s name might influence their choice of career (e.g. a person named Dennis being more likely to become a dentist).



Maybe Mitch WAS really good at holding ice cream cones, and that led to his career in a case of nom-nom-nominative determinism.



Who knows how early in his life he saw the connection between the similar shape of the cone and the ‘phone (look, even their names have a similar sound-shape).



Maybe that connection (CONE-ction?) was the first one he ever made, and in fact it was the noticing of that connection as humorous to him that was the seed that he watered until it grew into a gigantic tree of a comedy career, with so many discoveries of synchronicities branching off of it.



Maybe it all started because someone noticed him noticing this similarity and said, “You’ve got what it takes, kid!” and he believed it.



And maybe the person that said that to him was himself.



He believed he could and I’m glad he did.



Because he was right.



PS If you’re eating a lot of ice cream, you might need the services of Dennis the Dentist.



* Here are some ice cream-related Guinness records you CAN win:

Tallest (3.08 meters)

Most scoops balanced (132)

Heaviest scoop (3,010 pounds)

Largest sundae (24.91 tons)

Most expensive ($6,696)

Most eaten in a minute (29.59 ounces)

Most varieties on display (1,301)

Most flavors commercially available (238... Take that, Baskin Robbins! I feel like this is the one to beat!)

And now, because I also like to share jokes of my own, here are some of those!



A) is for A joke about ice cream:



What’s the ice cream store most named for what you do in sun after getting away successfully after a heist, but named in reverse order? Baskin’, Robbin’.



B) is for a Bonus fun thing about that last joke:



One of my favorite heist movies is Ocean’s 11, and if you rearrange all the letters of “Ocean,” you know what you can get? A CONE!



C) is for being a Cone artist:



With all this ice cream talk, I just want to remind everyone that I’m vegan and that vegan ice cream is delicious and if I were to open a vegan ice cream place I might call it “Häagen-Dazsn’t.”



D) is for Districts:



Dividing ice cream districts is known as Ben and Jerrymandering.

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And that’s about it from me.

But what about from YOU?

Here are some questions you can answer!



1) How are you doing? What is new and good? How is your heart?

2) Does your job have any connection to your name?

3) What’s your favorite vegan ice cream?

4) How about your favorite heist movie?

5) And how are you doing NOW?

Leave a comment

And that’s about it for now.

But what about for later?

Here are some of my upcoming stand-up dates!



— NYC: Greenpoint Comedy Club at 7:30pm TONIGHT (June 5)

— Burlington, VT: Vermont Comedy Club at 7pm June 25-26

— Lancaster, PA: Tellus 360 at 7pm on September 6



More coming soon!

Stay tuned here and/or at Punchup.live/MyqKaplan!

And check out this fun and relevant flyer by my friend McKinley Cox made from a photo by my friend Mindy Tucker!

And that’s about all for now!

Much love to you and yours and all!



PS Bonus: here’s a joke of mine accompanied by photos of me doing stand-up!

Follow me on social media for more!