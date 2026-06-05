Myq Kaplan's Arty Har-Hars

Myq Kaplan's Arty Har-Hars

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Derek K's avatar
Derek K
1d

I don't think my name is related. BUT.

In my team of 5 people, two of us have the same first name.

On my last team, we had about 9 people, and two of them had the same first name.

So maybe?

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Rona Layton's avatar
Rona Layton
1d

First: 95126, so if you ever get to the Bay Area. . .

Second, I just wanted to share that I thought about you and Mitch the other day. Someone mentioned club sandwiches, and my mind went immediately to his bit about how club sandwiches came to be, and then I thought about your Mitch Hedberg "project", because I have heard his club sandwich bit so many times, but it's always funny. Have a great weekend!

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