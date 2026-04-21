More thoughts on Paul Reiser, Chuck Palahniuk, JRR Tolkien, creativity, language, innovation, music, and page numbers
And more! More thoughts and more!
Dear friends,
Thank you for being here!
I recently wrote and shared a piece celebrating Paul Reiser’s book “Couplehood,” with one point specifically being that I appreciate the innovation of starting the book on page 145, because everyone likes being in the middle of a book.
I imagined other potential page-numbering innovations, wondering if anyone had eve…