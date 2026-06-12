Dear friends,



I’m grateful for you! Thank you for being here!



And now, another edition of my project in which I examine jokes and works of art that I love and that I’ve thought about frequently since first encountering them years and years ago.



The project began with a piece about one Mitch Hedberg joke and has continued with many great jokes from comedy heroes and friends!



Today’s item comes from my friend, the hilarious Nick Vatterott who tweeted this about a decade ago:



”My 2 favorite quotes from Jerry Seinfeld about stand-up are:

‘The audience is never wrong’

’I don’t play colleges because they’re too PC’”

— Nick Vatterott

Nick Vatterott is a friend of mine and one of the funniest comedians I know (and I know a lot of comedians). I saw him tweet this maybe 10 years ago and I think about it FREQUENTLY.

I’ve been planning to write about it for a while, and since Seinfeld was in the news this week for being asked to say “Free Palestine” and responding “it doesn’t exist,” let me take this opportunity to say that that response is particularly thoughtless, at a time when Palestinians are being tragically starved and killed, and it would have been very simple to acknowledge that these people exist and that they don’t deserve that treatment, that they deserve peace and freedom and food and medical care and joy and love and fulfillment and meaning, just as we all do. Free Palestine.

And of course, the attack by Hamas on October 7 a few years ago was heinous as well, because no one deserves to be murdered, and this does not have to be an either/or proposition. I can be Jewish while simultaneously mourning these deaths and also wishing that Israel’s government was not causing the deaths that it is causing. We can understand that not every Israeli and not every Jewish person supports these actions, the same way we can understand that not every American supports all of the actions of the American government and military. We can be opposed to violence of all kinds and have love and compassion for all human beings. We can love our country and want it to do better. We can want and work towards peace for all, and we can learn from people who are doing great work in spreading this message, like Aziz Abu Sarah and Maoz Inon, who have both lost loved ones to violence but have come together lovingly to move forward in the name of peace (for example, in their TED Talk which is called “A Palestinian and an Israeli, Face to Face”).



So, I don’t think Seinfeld is an expert on human rights.

I might say even that he is an expert on NOTHING, because his famous show was famously a “show about nothing.”

But if he is an expert on anything, I’d say stand-up comedy would be up there. His show is legendary, his conversations with other comedians about comedy are full of joy and meaning, his skill as a comedic craftsman is clear, and his love of comedy is beautiful, which is why Vatterott’s post tickles me so much.

For context, Seinfeld has long touted the idea that “The audience is always right.” For example, in this NY Times article.

This is an important idea in comedy. Even if it’s not 100% true, it’s valuable for a comedian to act as though it is. Because if the two ingredients that go into a show going well are the comedian’s performance and the audience’s reaction, then the only one that we comedians have control over is our performance. So, if we don’t get the audience reaction we want, what can we do to change that for next time? Blaming the audience doesn’t foster growth for us. Thinking that we can do better DOES.

Are there times when the audience is too drunk to listen? Sure. Are there times when the audience is full of people that don’t fully understand the language the comedian is speaking? Sure. Are there other examples of situations where the comedian can “do everything right,” telling jokes that work 99% of the time but for some reason THIS audience on THIS night in THIS club doesn’t respond? Sure!

But “the audience is always right” is a great north star to follow, even if it’s not literally true all of the time, and I appreciate Seinfeld expressing it.



Regarding Vatterott’s other line from Seinfeld, the one about colleges, that comes from another interview that Seinfeld did about a decade ago, where he basically says that young people “don’t know what they’re talking about.”

And yet, sometimes young people ARE the audience.

(Which, if you remember, is always right.)

A beautiful irony.

Is the audience always right?

Or do they not know what they’re talking about?

I submit that age MAY not be the determining factor in someone knowing what they are talking about.



For example, when younger people express anti-racism, anti-sexism, anti-homophobia, anti-transphobia, anti-xenophobia, anti-Islamophobia, anti-anti-semitism, etc., they are RIGHT.

And older people are right if they express those ideas as well!

Everyone can be right!

Unless I don’t know what I’m talking about.

Like Seinfeld.

And now, because I also like to share my own jokes, here are some of those!



A) is for A tiny chunk of a poem:



A small poetic unit by Jerome

(That’s Seinfeld!) and a friend who helped him forge

Something like this tiny chunk of poem

Would be a “Co-stanza,” woohoo, by George!



B) is for Breaking it down:

The show “Seinfeld” was not really a show about NOTHING, as they claimed.

It was about shirts, buttons, restaurants, lots of things. EVERYTHING really.

Like, every episode of the show could have been about ANYTHING.

And getting away with claiming it was about NOTHING?

That was really SOMETHING.



C) is for Comedians in Cars getting Coffee:



I have an idea for a similar show called “Comedians at Home Drinking Tea on Their Own Not Filming Any of It.”

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That’s about it from me.

But what about from you?

Here are some questions!



1) How are you doing? What is new and good? How is your heart?

2) Is the audience always right?

3) Does anyone know what they are talking about?

4) Did my “Co-stanza” joke make sense?

5) How are you doing NOW?

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And that’s about it for now.

But what about for later?

Here are some of my upcoming stand-up dates!



— NYC: Greenpoint Comedy Club at 7:30pm on June 23

— Burlington, VT: Vermont Comedy Club at 7pm June 25-26

— Hanover, PA: Church of Satire at 8pm on September 5

— Lancaster, PA: Tellus 360 at 7pm on September 6



More coming soon!

Stay tuned here and/or at Punchup.live/MyqKaplan!

And that’s about all for now!

Much love to you and yours and all!



PS Bonus: here’s a joke of mine accompanied by photos of me doing stand-up!

Follow me on social media for more!