Dear friends,



I’m grateful for you!

Thank you for being here!



First, here’s a really fun poster my friend McKinley Cox made to spread the word about my new album recording that’s happening in a few weeks in Minneapolis!

And now, another edition of my project in which I examine jokes and works of art that I love and that I’ve thought about frequently since first encountering them years and years ago.



The project began with a piece about one Mitch Hedberg joke and has continued with many great jokes from comedy heroes and friends!



Today’s joys come from the beginning of the book “Couplehood” by comedian Paul Reiser, whose special “3 1/2 Blocks From Home” is the first stand-up comedy hour I remember seeing, back in 1991 when I was 13 years old.



This portion is from the inside front cover, the flap that covers the hard-cover version of the book:

“Okay, you’ve picked up my book but you’re not ready to commit. You’re looking at this little inside flap here, hoping to get a preview—a taste of what’s to come before you plunk down actual cash. I respect that. I would do the same thing myself.

But here’s the problem: it’s a flap. You can’t describe a whole book on a flap—look at how thin it is.”

— Paul Reiser, “Couplehood”

And then, before the first chapter, on page ix, there is this “Author’s Warning”:



“You will notice in just a second that this book actually begins on page 145. Don’t be alarmed—this is not a mistake. Don’t try to get your money back. You didn’t miss anything.

It’s just that I know when I’m reading, I love being smack in the middle of the book. Pages behind me, pages ahead of me. It’s too overwhelming to know there’s so much left and you’re only on page 8.

This way, you can read the book for two minutes, and if anybody asks you how far along you are you can say, ‘I’m on 151—and it’s really flying. It just sails, baby.’

You’ll feel like you’re accomplishing something, and I get credit for writing a bigger book. Everybody wins, and it costs us nothing.”

— Paul Reiser, “Couplehood,” page ix



There’s so much here.



One thing that both of these book portions have in common is innovation.

Variation on a theme.

Most book flaps do their best to tell you what’s in the book.

Paul does that here and MORE, commenting about the form within the form.

In fact, because the book is comedic, he is SHOWING us something important about the book rather than TELLING us. The book flap could say “this book is funny.” But instead of SAYING that, he said SOMETHING FUNNY. Showing, rather than telling.

And starting the book on page 145? I’d never seen anything like that done before when I first read this book as a teenager. And I also don’t think I’ve seen it since.



And that makes sense, because this is like a magic spell that could only work this once. If someone else did it, they would just be doing Paul’s thing, making Paul’s joke. Unless they innovated it in some way that I can’t imagine yet.



Like, has anyone written a book where the pages go backwards? A Benjamin Button-type book? Christopher Nolan’s autobiography? Imagine a memoir that END with the line “I was born”! (Working title: The Conception of Inception?)

I remember when I first saw my SECOND time loop movie, I thought, “Aren’t they just copying what Groundhog Day did?”

Because Groundhog Day was the first such story, to me at least. And for a while, it was the only.

“Time loop movie” wasn’t a genre before that. Now it is, and it’s a genre I love.

Maybe someday there will be a whole genre of books that start in the middle. But for now, Paul Reiser’s is the only one I know about. The first. My first favorite comedian doing a lot of first favorite things.

Both of these portions of his book also have something else in common: they’re both full of what I read as Paul Reiser’s authentic experience from the inside, which he then projects outwardly to connect with MY (and probably more than just MY) experience.

This is an aspect of a lot of beautiful, masterful, unique works of art. (Something that many UNIQUE things have in COMMON? A funny thing to think about, I think. And I’m the one thinking about it. Maybe if you think about it, you’ll find it funny, too. All unique things have in common that they are unique things. So they are not unique in their being unique. They are unique in other ways, for other reasons. But not that one! Sorry, uniquers, uniquings, uniqorns! And also, good work! You’re really uniquing it up!)

I receive what he’s sharing as authentic because I really believe that Paul thinks a lot of book flaps fall short in conveying what the book is all about, and I really believe he loves being in the middle of a book.

I believe it in part because I feel those ways as well.

He noticed something, he captured it, and he delivered it directly to me/us.

“Couplehood” is a fantastic book. Funny, meaningful, human. I’ve read the whole book numerous times. After I read it the first time as a teenager, I purchased the audiobook version in CASSETTE form, and drove around listening to it until I wore it out. I love it. I shared it with Rini, my wonderful partner, and she loves it now also. Whenever she and I come across a copy of it in a used book store or thrift shop, we buy it so we can gift it to someone who has never had the joyful experience yet.

And just to be clear, Paul didn’t hire me to say any of this. We did meet once, when I opened for him at a casino near Buffalo, NY in 2013, but he didn’t say “When you have a chance, sometime in the next 13 years, would you mind plugging my book that came out in 1994 on a platform that doesn’t exist yet?”



I wouldn’t put it past him to say such a thing (he’s an innovator), but he didn’t. I’m sharing this out of the pure joy that he and the book and his comedy and all his work have brought me and continue to bring me.

Check out the book if you want! Check out the 1991 special, “3 1/2 Blocks From Home.” I loved it when I was 13, and I loved it when I found it on YouTube and revisited it about 30 years later. It holds up!

I didn’t even know I wanted to be a comedian when I first saw Paul Reiser’s comedy, but his work planted seeds within me that I still continue to water to this day.

Thank you, Paul. If you ever need a blurb bigger than would fit on any reasonable book flap, feel free to use this entire piece. And to everyone who isn’t Paul, enjoy checking out his work if you wish! If any of my work, my writing, my comedy, anything I’ve done has brought you any amount of joy, there’s more where that didn’t come from! (And more where it did. But I’m talking here about Paul’s work.) So thank you Paul, and thank you all!

And now, because I also like sharing my own jokes, here are some of my own jokes!



A) is for A joke about a book:



One of my favorite books is Ram Dass’s spiritual classic “Be Here Now.”

I’m thinking of writing a book about spiritual grammar called “Be Here NOUN.”



B) is for a joke about a Bookstore:



Don’t judge a bookstore by its awning.



C) is for one more piece of Comedy about books:



Once, I lent a book to a friend and he never returned it.

The book was called “Writings on an Ethical Life.”

So he STOLE my ETHICS book.

Or maybe he just hasn’t gotten around to reading all of it yet.

And when he finally does learn all about living an ethical life, he’ll return it.

Share

And that’s about it from me.

What about from YOU?

Here are some questions!



A) How are you doing? What is new and good? How is your heart?

B) What books (or other works of art) have you found meaningful?

C) Who’s the first comedian (or other artist) whose work resonated with you?

D) Isn’t Paul Reiser great?

E) How are you doing NOW?

Leave a comment

And that’s about it for now.

But what about for later?

Here are some upcoming stand-up dates!



— Minneapolis, MN: Acme Comedy Co. (Wednesday-Saturday, May 6-9) *

— Cambridge, MA: The Comedy Studio (Saturday, May 23) **

— Newport, RI: Newport Craft Brewing (Sunday, May 24, 6pm & 8pm) ***



* I am recording a new album at these Minneapolis shows, so if you know anyone in the area, thanks for considering letting them know!



** For the Comedy Studio shows, you can use the code “MYQ” at checkout and that will take $10 off of any purchase of $40 or more. And you can use that for ANY Comedy Studio shows, not just mine. Though I recommend mine!



*** Part of the Rogue Island Comedy Festival!

Share Myq Kaplan's Arty Har-Hars

And that’s about all for now!

Much love to you and yours and all!

PS Bonus: here’s a joke of mine accompanied by photos of me doing stand-up!

Follow me on social media for more!