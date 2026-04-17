Myq Kaplan's Arty Har-Hars

Myq Kaplan's Arty Har-Hars

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Stephen D Forman's avatar
Stephen D Forman
17h

I commit to forget everything I know about book covers ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

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Ted Walder's avatar
Ted Walder
18h

Terrific as always. I will watch your special soon. Been meaning to but life is always getting in the way.

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