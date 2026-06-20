Seth Rogen is great! Comedy is beautiful! Good relationships are the best! And more! (Part 1 of some number higher than 1!)
I've been loving Seth Rogen's work for years and it's finally time to talk about it!
Dear friends,
Thank you for being here! Today, I’d like to share some thoughts I had on a recent NY Times interview with Seth Rogen, which I really enjoyed.
Feel free to read the whole thing, or just the excerpts I’m sharing here plus my reactions, or nothing at all, or whatever you want!
Some backstory of my engagement with Seth Rogen: I first saw him in …