Dear friends,



Thank you for being here!



And now for another edition of my project in which I discuss jokes that I love, and why they have stuck with me



It began with me sharing a piece about one Mitch Hedberg joke I love and has continued with discussions of many great jokes from lots of comedy heroes and friends!



Today’s comes from Stephen Colbert:

“The greatest thing about this man is he’s steady. You know where he stands. He believes the same thing Wednesday that he believed on Monday, no matter what happened Tuesday. Events can change; this man’s beliefs never will.”

— Stephen Colbert (at the 2006 White House Correspondents’ Dinner)

Colbert has always been wise and kind, and to say this about then-president George W. Bush, with Bush sitting right nearby, is an impressive demonstration of bravery and resolve (perhaps the same kind of resolve that he’s mocking in the president).



This is something we all do, to some degree.

Believe in things.

Believe that because the sun rose yesterday, it will rise tomorrow. Which is generally a good bet, though at some point, the sun will explode and be done rising. Probably not tomorrow, though.



In order to be a human being, it seems like we need to believe certain things. Like cause and effect. We aren’t always the best at assessing it, but we know about it, some of us, at least.



When I was 6 or 7, the movie “Clue” came out, and a friend got the board game. I remember going over to his house the day after he got the game, excited to play. If you don’t know the rules, it’s basically a murder mystery where you play as the detective aiming to figure out three things: who committed the crime, in what room they committed it, and with what weapon. There were about 6 potential murderers, 6 potential weapons, and 9 potential rooms where it could have happened.



I told my friend that I was excited to play, and he (a fellow 6-year-old) said that he wasn’t, because he had played the day before and “already knew who did it.”



As if the game could be played only once, and always ended the same way. (It reminds me of a joke I saw in MAD Magazine once, where someone is watching a ball game between two teams, and their partner says to them something like “Didn’t you already see those two teams play LAST year?”)



Just because something happened before doesn’t mean it’s going to happen again the exact same way.



Sometimes it does, like the sun rising.



Sometimes it doesn’t, like if you say there are weapons of mass destruction in Iraq so you invade the country even though that ends up not being true.



There’s an old joke that I’ve seen attributed to Alex Hawkins:

He came into his house after an all-night bender. His wife demanded to know where he’d been. He replied that it was late when he got home so he slept in the hammock. She said, “We took the hammock down two weeks ago.” And he said, “That’s my story and I’m sticking to it.”



I love it. And it reveals something about my experience of stand-up comedy, and the human condition, I’d say.



When I started doing stand-up, I wrote jokes that I thought were funny and then shared them with audiences that didn’t agree.



I had to learn pretty quickly that just because I thought something didn’t mean that others would as well.



(I HAD to learn it quickly though I don’t know if I DID. I still am, I think.)



Fortunately, I got to perform in front of thousands of audiences that would allow me to triangulate where we DO agree about what’s funny. (And some other audiences!)



The human condition part of it? It is my understanding that most suffering arises from the discrepancy between what we want and what we get, what we believe SHOULD be and what IS.



If I kept telling audiences jokes that no audience had ever laughed at, because I believed they SHOULD, my career would be in a very different place than it is right now. It would be in quotes. My “career.”



If it’s raining, it might make us unhappy because we had a picnic planned, or we don’t want to get wet on the way somewhere, or just because a blue sky makes us feel better than a gray one.



And yet, sometimes it’s raining.



And it’s fine to be unhappy. If being unhappy makes you happy, by all means!



But I do my best to accept it, to embrace it, even. I’ll think about the crops. I’ll think about how it feels good to be warm and cozy under a blanket inside with some tea while it rains outside.



I love to have a plan. And I also am working on learning to love deviations from the plan, like variations on a theme.



I find that this serves me well in comedy, where I can go into a show with an exact set list ready to go, and find myself delighted when the audience responds to an opening off-the-cuff riff, so much that it leads to another riff, and another, leading the whole set somewhere completely different than my initial plan.



Sometimes the plan “fails,” so I learned to build responding to failure into a new plan. At open mics when I was starting, if a joke didn’t work, I would come up with hopefully funny things to say ABOUT that joke not working. For example, if I had two jokes work and a third one didn’t, I might say “Well, even if you don’t think that one was funny, isn’t it at least funny that I thought it would be?”



It can be good to meet an audience where they are. It’s also good to start from where I am. I want us to BOTH be right. And if I’m “wrong” for a moment, in the next moment I can at least say “I was wrong,” and then I’m right.



Of course, maybe even thinking about these things (comedy? art? life?) in terms of right and wrong is “wrong”? Or isn’t the only way. (Invading a country based on false premises is more wrong than a joke not working, I would say.)



I’m reminded of this Rumi poem that I love:



“Out beyond ideas

of wrong-doing and right-doing,

there is a field - I’ll meet you there.

When the soul lies down in that grass,

the world is too full to talk about.

Ideas, language, even the phrase

‘each other;

don’t make any sense.”

— Rumi



On a metaphorical Monday, I didn’t know that poem.

On a theoretical Tuesday, I learned it.

On a symbolic Wednesday, I believed differently.



And just wait til you find out what’s going on with me today, ACTUAL Thursday!

And now, because I like to share my own jokes, here are some jokes of my own!



A) is for A joke imagining if Rumi was your roomie, because of how Rumi sounds like “roomie”:



”Out beyond ideas

of doing the dishes and not doing the dishes,

there is a living room - I’ll meet you there”



”So, are you doing the dishes or not?”



B) is for Being real about the rain:



They say that when it rains it pours.

But sometimes when it rains it drizzles.

Take that, the they that say that!



C) is for Clue:



Ever do a back-to-back movie marathon watching “Clue” AND “Clueless”?

They cancel each other out and it ends up like you didn’t do anything!

Share

That’s about it from me. But what about from YOU?

Here are some questions you can answer if you’d like!



1) How are you doing? What’s new and good? How is your heart?

2) Do you have any beliefs that have changed?

3) What about now?

4) Any favorite Rumi poems? Or other Sufi mystics? Or other?

5) How are you doing NOW?

Leave a comment

And that’s about it for now.

But what about for later?

Here are some upcoming stand-up dates I have in 2026!



(MORE COMING SOON AND ALWAYS HOPEFULLY, AND IF YOU SIGN UP HERE AT PUNCHUP.LIVE/MYQKAPLAN, YOU CAN LEARN MORE!)



— Glendale, AZ: Stir Crazy Comedy Club (Friday-Saturday, February 27-28)

— Janesville, WI: Comedy Cabin (Thursday, March 26)

— Chicago, IL: Space Time Chicago (Friday, March 27)

— Mahomet, IL: Yellow & Co. (Saturday, March 28)

— Eau Claire, WI: The Plus (Sunday, March 29)

— Washington, DC: The Comedy Loft (Friday-Saturday, April 3-4, 2026)

— Charlotte, NC: Duckworth’s (Sunday, April 5, 2026)

— Minneapolis, MN: Acme (Wednesday-Saturday, May 6-9, link coming soon!)



And that’s about all for now!

Much love to you and yours and all!

PS Bonus: here’s a joke of mine accompanied by photos of me doing stand-up, which is a thing I’m doing sometimes now! Follow me on social media for more!