Myq Kaplan's Arty Har-Hars

Myq Kaplan's Arty Har-Hars

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Dan Piraro's avatar
Dan Piraro
Mar 1

Always funny, always inspiring. Thanks for being unexpectable.

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1 reply by Myq Kaplan
Linda Glass's avatar
Linda Glass
Feb 27

Rumi. Gets me to a place no other poet/teacher does. (Tho I may repeat your Rumi/roomie joke at some point)

Is it cliche by now to love "The Guesthouse"? I do, anyway.

I appreciate your posts...and you!

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