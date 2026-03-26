Myq Kaplan's Arty Har-Hars

Myq Kaplan's Arty Har-Hars

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Dan Piraro's avatar
Dan Piraro
21h

Another great episode of What's Ricocheting Around in Myq's Brain Today. I thoroughly enjoyed the new 10-minute piece and will pimp it on my weekly blog this Sunday. I enjoyed the full Rini show a couple of months ago and promo-ed it, too.

I wish our current US leadership were more like you and less like them.

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Stephen D Forman's avatar
Stephen D Forman
1d

When I think of "throwing time" at something, it makes me think of my business partner's perspective on projects at work. Let's say we brainstorm a dozen ideas. I'll ask, "So, which should we work on?" And his answer is, "Let's revisit these in a few months and see which ideas still have energy, which ones still charge us up: those are the ones we'll pursue. If we've lost interest in the others, there's probably a good reason why."

We're neither blooming nor pruning, just letting the ingredients simmer...

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