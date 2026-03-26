Dear friends,



I’m grateful for you!

Thank you for being here!

Real quick before we start, I know I mentioned it in the header above, but I’m very excited about this new 10-minute Don’t Tell Comedy set that just released today! Please enjoy as desired and possible!

And now for another edition of my project in which I examine jokes and works of art that I love and that I’ve thought about frequently since first encountering them years and years ago.



The project began with a piece about one Mitch Hedberg joke and has continued with many great jokes from comedy heroes and friends!



Today’s piece comes from my friend and hero Ramin Nazer (who I have written about before and who I recommend following immediately if not even more immediately)!



“Just throw time at it until it’s a thing.”

— Ramin Nazer

This is great advice for art, for comedy, for life.



What does it mean to “throw time at it”?



Well, I’m going to throw some time at this piece of writing to see.



Here are some quotes from James Clear’s weekly newsletter that relate:



“Your first task is to find what feels effortless to you.

Your second task is to put maximum effort into it.”



“Learning more will increase knowledge, but only attempting more will reduce fear. The more you try it, the less you will fear it.”



“There are two ways to grow: by adding or by shedding.

Do you need to add something or do you need to shed something?”



“When you need clarity, subtract.”



And on that last subject, here’s a quote from Bruce Lee:

“It’s not the daily increase but daily decrease. Hack away at the unessential.”



Now, maybe I didn’t need to throw ALL those quotes at it, maybe I could have subtracted some of them, and maybe I don’t even need every word in THIS sentence, but it’s starting to become a thing.



I’ve shared before that in my own comedy practice, there are two phases of creation that my wonderful partner Rini has dubbed the Blooming Phase and the Pruning Phase.



In the Blooming Phase, I just write and write and write. On stage I open myself up to riffing and experimenting and seeing what comes out.



In the Pruning Phase, I look at all everything that’s come out and determine what final shape the piece is going to take, whether the piece is one joke, a set, or a full hour show.



Blooming is about creation, pruning is about curation.



And I hadn’t thought about it like this before, but “throwing time at it until it’s a thing” at first seemed to me to be more about addition (throwing content out there), akin to the Blooming Phase. But now I realize that throwing time doesn’t necessarily have to equate to addition only.



Let me throw ONE more quote at you, from Mark Twain:



“I didn’t have time to write a short letter, so I wrote a long one instead.”



Sometimes the most important thing we can spend time on is editing, is shortening, is curating, is stopping with the list of synonyms because we got the point across.



I’ve seen this in my personal life as well.



I’ve been with Rini for nearly 10 years and before we met, I dated a number of people, none of whom were Rini. That was the Blooming Phase of my relationship life. And now, my relationship life has been curated perfectly, and it’s a constant joyful process to continue to curate our life together.



(The analogy isn’t perfect, because our relationship continues to bloom and bloom and bloom, because our lives are full of creation AND curation, but I think you get it. I’m trying to do Mark Twain proud and write a shorter letter here.)



For comedians or artists or writers or life-livers just getting started, throwing time can just look like STARTING. Write write write. Make make make. Do do do. Create create create. Throw that time at it until you know what it is.



And then when you have it (the idea, the project, the joke, the set, the piece, the draft, the book, the relationship, the anything), time-throwing can take on a more gentle, focused, specific aim, like trimming a bonsai tree.



I sure am throwing a lot of metaphors and quotes and ideas at this piece until it’s a thing.



And good news, it’s finally a thing! It’s this thing!



I’m grateful for all the blooming and the pruning that has led to this piece existing, and to my comedy being the way that it is.



I’m grateful for all the creation and curation that has led to my relationship life being this perfect way.



I’m grateful for all the time that I’ve thrown, and all the time that’s been thrown to me.



I am grateful for this time.

Thank you for choosing to throw this time-ball around with me.

I hope all the time that you throw is joyful and meaningful.

Much love.

And now, because I also like sharing my own jokes, here are some of those:



A) is for A conversation about time:



”What’s your excuse for being late?”

”That time is a construct.”

”Fair enough!”



B) is for Birthday time travel:



I believe that it’s possible for someone to be born on one side of the international dateline and then to travel across it such that they are now alive on the day before their birth. Has anyone ever done that? Just me in my dreams? The next time that I’m a baby?



C) is for Coming up with a new word:



When we have a lot of space, we might say that it’s “spacious.”

When we have a lot of time, what might we call it? Luxurious?

Share

And that’s about it from me. But what about from YOU?

Here are some questions you can answer if you like!



1) How are you doing? What is new and good? How is your heart?

2) What do you enjoy throwing time at?

3) Want to throw any favorite quotes at me?

4) When we have a lot of time, what might we call it?

5) How are you doing NOW?

Leave a comment

And that’s about it for now.

But what about for later?

Here are some upcoming stand-up dates!



(MORE COMING SOON AND ALWAYS!

AND IF YOU SIGN UP HERE AT PUNCHUP.LIVE/MYQKAPLAN,

YOU CAN LEARN MORE AND IT WILL HELP ME OUT AS WELL!)



— Janesville, WI: Comedy Cabin (Thursday, March 26)

— Chicago, IL: Space Time Chicago (Friday, March 27)

— Mahomet, IL: Yellow & Co. (Saturday, March 28)

— Eau Claire, WI: The Plus (Sunday, March 29)

— Washington, DC: The Comedy Loft (Friday-Saturday, April 3-4, 2026)

— Charlotte, NC: Duckworth’s (Sunday, April 5, 2026)

— Minneapolis, MN: Acme (Wednesday-Saturday, May 6-9)



And that’s about all for now!

Much love to you and yours and all!

PS Bonus: here’s a joke of mine accompanied by photos of me doing stand-up, which is a thing I’m doing sometimes now! Follow me on social media for more!



