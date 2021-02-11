Myq Kaplan's Arty Har-Hars
I write about jokes that I love and why I love them and also I share my own jokes for you to love.
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“myq is funny myq is soulful myq is good. ”...”
Alex Dobrenko`,
Both Are True
“Silly, fun, perfection.”...”
Andy Erikson,
Andy’s Comedy Mayhem
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