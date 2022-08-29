acro(nym)batics & more!
jokes about acronyms, bats, planes, trains, (no automobiles), vampires, AND MAYBE MORE! (or maybe that's it... see for yourself!)
dear all, 1
i’m glad you’re here.
thank you for being.
and now, some very sillies for the day!
A) a is for all (which includes acronym humor):
acronym humor relaxes me.
AH! 2
B) b is for this batty scene:
"why aren't vampires blind like bats are?"
"because they're not real."
"..."
"..."
"why aren't you fun like a friend is?" 3
C) c is for chew on this!:
we say "he…