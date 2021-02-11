Why subscribe?

I say:



Thank you for considering!

I love writing and I love comedy.

I’ve been a comedian for almost 25 years and I’ve been writing for even longer.



Every week (ish) here, I share a piece of writing about a joke that I love by a comedy hero and/or friend. I write about why I love the joke, which often leads to fun and meaningful rabbit holes through philosophy, art, spirituality, and more. I have a lot of fun writing these pieces, and I hope you enjoy reading them!



If you become a paying subscriber, you’ll get at least one EXTRA piece of writing a week. Thanks for considering that as well!



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I say:



It’s okay if you miss something. We can’t experience everything. I’m glad you’re here experiencing this because you want to. Thank you and take care! Much love to you and yours and all!