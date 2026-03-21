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Mitch Hedberg: Maximum Joy, Minimum Time
On beans that are cool and otherwise
13 hrs ago
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Myq Kaplan
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6
Things I want to talk about NOW (Part X of ?)
Love!
Mar 18
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Myq Kaplan
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Jim Gaffigan's "Heat" joke, the sitcom "Veronica's Closet," and also A NEW STAND-UP COMEDY ALBUM OF MINE IS NOW AVAILABLE!
The album is called Live In Between Albums 2: Rocky Mountain "Hi"! Enjoy it all!
Mar 13
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Myq Kaplan
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20
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Tea, Books, and Friendship
All the homes of comfort
Mar 10
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Myq Kaplan
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Mitch Hedberg on Robes and Robes on Myq Kaplan
In which I share a real epiphany I had about the concept of HOME!
Mar 6
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Myq Kaplan
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13
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Rumi, Ram Dass, and a man I met yesterday who told me a Zen story about ordinary mind
Invite them in. If you wish!
Mar 3
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Myq Kaplan
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February 2026
Stephen Colbert on belief, Rumi on the field beyond wrong-doing and right-doing, and a 6-year-old's view on how the world works
Also it's about the board game "Clue"! Enjoy!
Feb 26
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Myq Kaplan
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9
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A letter to Mitch Hedberg on the occasion of his birthday, and love to all
Happy birthday, Mitch!
Feb 24
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Myq Kaplan
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Mitch Hedberg, the Buddhist sage Shantideva, and the anger of hecklers
Or "what to do if you're getting hit with sticks"
Feb 19
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Myq Kaplan
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6
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A partial list of everything I'm grateful for
Part 1 of infinity
Feb 16
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Myq Kaplan
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Happy 20th Anniversary to Mike Birbiglia's comedy album "Two-Drink Mike"
Some fond memories!
Feb 9
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Myq Kaplan
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Mike Birbiglia on cake, Ram Dass on love, Annie Dillard on living, and Oliver Burkeman on email
And how these things are all connected
Feb 4
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