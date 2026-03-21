Myq Kaplan's Arty Har-Hars

Myq Kaplan's Arty Har-Hars

Home
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About

February 2026

Stephen Colbert on belief, Rumi on the field beyond wrong-doing and right-doing, and a 6-year-old's view on how the world works
Also it's about the board game "Clue"! Enjoy!
  Myq Kaplan
A letter to Mitch Hedberg on the occasion of his birthday, and love to all
Happy birthday, Mitch!
  Myq Kaplan
Mitch Hedberg, the Buddhist sage Shantideva, and the anger of hecklers
Or "what to do if you're getting hit with sticks"
  Myq Kaplan
A partial list of everything I'm grateful for
Part 1 of infinity
  Myq Kaplan
Happy 20th Anniversary to Mike Birbiglia's comedy album "Two-Drink Mike"
Some fond memories!
  Myq Kaplan
Mike Birbiglia on cake, Ram Dass on love, Annie Dillard on living, and Oliver Burkeman on email
And how these things are all connected
  Myq Kaplan
© 2026 Myq Kaplan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture